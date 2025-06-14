WTC 2025 Final: Teary Keshav Maharaj Thanks Fans For Standing By Them Through Adversity, Says 'Honour To Lift The Mace For Everyone'; Video

Graeme Smith speaks to Keshav Maharaj. | (Image Credits: X)

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj broke down in tears after South Africa's historic World Test Championship (WTC) final victory as they secured a convincing five-wicket win over Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Maharaj, who was part of South Africa's loss when they lost the T20 World Cup 2024 final, thanked everyone who supported the Proteas through the adversity.

Although Maharaj didn't bowl as much as the seamers, he picked up the crucial wicket of Alex Carey in the first innings when a threatening partnership was brewing. He went wicketless in the second innings but the Proteas managed to restrict the Baggy Greens to 282.

Speaking to Graeme Smith after the day four's play, he said:

"It's special, it's an honour to lift the cup for everyone out here and back home. It's what the country's about, the unity among everyone in the last five days. We're very grateful, as a team as a nation, as a proud country. I think the emotions would've spurred me into the right direction had I got into bat. (Message to fans back home) Thanks to everyone who's been supporting us, through adversity we've stood strong. We honour those who've come before us, may this be a stepping stone for greater things to come."

"We prepared hard, we came in with a lot of belief" - Temba Bavuma

At the post-game presentation, Temba Bavuma, who made 66 in the second innings, praised his players energy and thanked the fate for being on their side after years of hearbreaks in knockouts.

"It's been a special couple of days, at some points it felt like we were in SA. We prepared hard, we came in with a lot of belief and lot of doubters, glad we played well. Special moment for us and people back home, probably will sink in in a couple of days. The energy was there, I think us as a team have been wanting this. We've been relentless, getting to the doorstep consistently and experienced heartache, the sun's been with us."