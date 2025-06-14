 WTC Final 2025: Aiden Markram Seemingly Refuses To Speak To Media After His Classy Hundred On Day 3 At Lord's
The right-handed batter showcased his mastery to put South Africa on the brink of history at the storied Lord's Cricket Ground. Chasing a stiff 282 against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Markram finished the day unbeaten on 102, leaving their side only 69 runs away from victory heading into day four.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Aiden Markram. | (Image Credits: X)

South African opener Aiden Markram seemingly denied an interview after day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground. A couple of pictures picture surfaced on X as a media personnel seemingly tried to speak to Markram about his outstanding innings, but he walked away.

His partnership with captain Temba Bavuma stretched to an unbroken 143 to leave Australia scratching their heads at the end of the day.

"We certainly know he is someone for the big occasion" - Aiden Markram

Speaking at the press conference after the day's play, batting coach Ashwell Prince says they didn't anticipate any less from Markram, labelling him as the man for big occasion. Prince said, as quoted by SMH:

"We certainly know he is someone for the big occasion, of that there is no doubt. We know what he’s capable of. As soon as Aiden and Temba came up the stairs, the first thing [coach Shukri Conrad] said was ‘guys, you do the same as you do every night, don’t change a thing, we’ll come in and have the same warmups, the same processes."

