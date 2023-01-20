Wrestlers vs WFI: Olympic grappler Bajrang Punia demands Brijbhushan Sharan Singh to come forward

Hundreds of wrestlers joined in the protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar. Tokyo Olympic Bronze medalist and junior World medalist Bajrang Punia demand WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh to come forward.

Risking our careers for the future wrestlers

"We're waiting for Brijbhushan Sharan Singh to come forward. We're here by risking our careers. This fight is for our young wrestlers who're the future of wrestling" Punia said to media.

Father and coach of the Phogat sisters, Mahavir Singh Phogat was also present to join the wrestlers protesting.

India's top wrestlers have since written a letter to Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha claiming the nation's decorated grappler Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed by the federation chief after she missed out on an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The letter also mentioned that WFI has been abusing several youngsters as well as claiming misappropriation of funds.

