India's Sarita Mor wins bronze medal in 59 kg category in World Wrestling Championships

Oslo: Wrestler Sarita Mor etched her name in history books as she clinched a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

SARITA WINS BRONZE🔥🔥🔥@saritamor3 defeats Sweden's 🇸🇪

S. Lindborg 8-2 to win a Bronze medal 🥉 at #WrestleOslo



Sarita becomes the 6th Indian Woman bronze medalist and 7th medalist at the World Championships



Sarita displayed an amazing game, many congratulations 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/ASt0a2gJ1u — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2021

Sarita Mor defeated Sweden's Sara Lindborg 8-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the women's 59kg. With this, she became the second Indian woman to win a medal in the 2021 Championships.

Also, Sarita became the sixth Indian Woman bronze medalist and seventh medalist at the World Championships overall.

Before Sarita's achievement, Anshu Malik scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Anshu Malik lost the final to Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis 4-1 in Oslo, Norway on Thursday. The American wrestler pinned Anshu Malik in the women's 57 kg division during the summit clash.

Maroulis won the gold medal after her splendid show in the World Wrestling Championships as she defeated Anshu by fall in the final.

Anshu Malik has been a trainee of SAI national centre of excellence Lucknow since 2016.

She made her debut in the Olympics earlier this year and has now become the first woman in history to win silver in the Wrestling Worlds.

Anshu Malik is a two Asian Championship medalist, which includes gold and a Ranking Series silver medalist.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Anshu Malik becomes first Indian woman to win silver medal in Wrestling World Championships

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:13 PM IST