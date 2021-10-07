e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan, 7 others sent to judicial custody till October 11 in Mumbai cruise drugs bust
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:13 PM IST

India's Sarita Mor wins bronze medal in 59 kg category in World Wrestling Championships

Sarita Mor defeated Sweden's Sara Lindborg 8-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the women's 59kg. With this, she became the second Indian woman to win a medal in the 2021 Championships.
ANI
Sarita Mor | Twitter/@Media_SAI

Sarita Mor | Twitter/@Media_SAI

Advertisement

Oslo: Wrestler Sarita Mor etched her name in history books as she clinched a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

Sarita Mor defeated Sweden's Sara Lindborg 8-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the women's 59kg. With this, she became the second Indian woman to win a medal in the 2021 Championships.

Also, Sarita became the sixth Indian Woman bronze medalist and seventh medalist at the World Championships overall.

Before Sarita's achievement, Anshu Malik scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Anshu Malik lost the final to Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis 4-1 in Oslo, Norway on Thursday. The American wrestler pinned Anshu Malik in the women's 57 kg division during the summit clash.

Maroulis won the gold medal after her splendid show in the World Wrestling Championships as she defeated Anshu by fall in the final.

Anshu Malik has been a trainee of SAI national centre of excellence Lucknow since 2016.

She made her debut in the Olympics earlier this year and has now become the first woman in history to win silver in the Wrestling Worlds.

Anshu Malik is a two Asian Championship medalist, which includes gold and a Ranking Series silver medalist.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Anshu Malik becomes first Indian woman to win silver medal in Wrestling World Championships

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:13 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal