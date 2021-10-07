e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan, 7 others sent to judicial custody till October 11 in Mumbai cruise drugs bust
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:51 PM IST

Anshu Malik becomes first Indian woman to win silver medal in Wrestling World Championships

Indian Wrestler Anshu Malik on Thursday scripted history by becoming country's first woman wrestler to bag silver in World Championships.
FPJ Web Desk
Anshu Malik | Twitter/@Media_SAI

Anshu Malik | Twitter/@Media_SAI

Advertisement

Indian Wrestler Anshu Malik on Thursday scripted history by becoming the country's first woman wrestler to bag silver in World Wrestling Championships.

Anshu lost the summit clash against USA's Helen Louise Maroulis.

Ahead of the finals on Thursday, Anshu had thrashed junior European champion Solomiia Vynnyk to secure India its first medal from this edition of the championship.

Earlier, in the pre-quarters she had outplayed Kazakhstan's Nilufar Raimova 4-1 owing to her technical superiority. The Indian wrestler then defeated Mongolia's Davaachimeg Erkhembayar 5-1 during the quarterfinals.

Only four Indian women wrestlers had previously bagged medals at the Worlds -- Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) -- and all of them had clinched bronze medals.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Queen Elizabeth launches baton relay for Birmingham CWG 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal