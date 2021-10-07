Anshu Malik becomes first Indian woman to win silver medal in Wrestling World Championships

Indian Wrestler Anshu Malik on Thursday scripted history by becoming the country's first woman wrestler to bag silver in World Wrestling Championships.

Anshu lost the summit clash against USA's Helen Louise Maroulis.

ANSHU creates history by becoming 1st 🇮🇳 woman wrestler to win a SILVER 🥈 at prestigious World C'ships @OLyAnshu goes down against Tokyo 2020 Bronze medalist Helen Marlouis of USA 🇺🇸 at #WrestleOslo in 57 kg event



Anshu displayed a commendable spirit, many congratulations! pic.twitter.com/VA2AsVLoii — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2021

Ahead of the finals on Thursday, Anshu had thrashed junior European champion Solomiia Vynnyk to secure India its first medal from this edition of the championship.

Earlier, in the pre-quarters she had outplayed Kazakhstan's Nilufar Raimova 4-1 owing to her technical superiority. The Indian wrestler then defeated Mongolia's Davaachimeg Erkhembayar 5-1 during the quarterfinals.

Only four Indian women wrestlers had previously bagged medals at the Worlds -- Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) -- and all of them had clinched bronze medals.



Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:51 PM IST