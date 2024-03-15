WPL 2024 Eliminator: Ellyse Perry's Spirited Fifty & Bowlers' Efforts Guide RCB To Maiden Final With Thrilling Win Over MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore | Credits: Twitter

A fighting fifty by Ellyse Perry and the collective effort of the bowlers sailed Royal Challengers Bangalore into maiden WPL final with a thrilling five-run win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 Eliminator at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, March 15.

After posting a total of 135/6 in 20 overs on the board, thanks to Perry's spirted 66 off 50 balls, RCB bowler restricted MI to 130/6 in 20 overs. Spinner Asha Shobana showed her nerve of steel as she conceded just six runs when Mumbai Indians required 12 off six balls to win the Eliminator.

Shreyanka Patil led the RCB bowling attack with two wickets while conceding just 16 in her four overs spell while Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Asha Shobana picked a wicket each.

For Mumbai Indians, skipper Harmanpreet had a decent outing as he scored 33 off 30 balls while Ameila Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 27 and 23, respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowlers challenged Mumbai Indians' openers from the first over as the the defending champions scored just 37 runs with a wicket of Hayley Matthews at the end of powerplay (1-6 overs).

Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt were struggling to keep MI's scoreboard and the former was dismissed for 19 off 27 balls at 50/2. Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers put pressure on Mumbai Indians with their brilliant bowling.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Ameila Kerr fail to turn tables around in crucial situation

After Yastika Bhatia dismissal, Nat Sciver-Brunt was joined Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle to carry MI's run-chase. They were hoping to form a good partnership but Sciver-Brunt was bowled by Georgia Wareham for 23 at 68/3.

Thereafter, Ameila Kerr joined Harmanpreet Kaur at the crease to carry Mumbai Indians' run-chase. However, RCB bowlers kept things tight for Mumbai Indians as the defending champions were below the required run rate to chase the target.

Kaur and Kerr formed a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the MI skipper was dismissed for 33 by Shreyanka Patil at 120/5. Then, Mumbai Indians lost two more wickets in S Sajana and Pooja Vastrakar and they were reduced to 128/6 in 19.2 overs.

With 8 runs required off 2 balls, Mumbai Indians could score only two runs. Asha Shobana managed to absorb pressure in a crucial over and helped RCB pull off the victory.

Ellyse Perry wage a lone battle for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore couldn't have able to put a respectable total on the board hadn't Ellyse Perry stepped up for the team with a fighting fifty.

RCB were reeling at 84/5 and that's when Ellyse Perry stepped up and decided to take the responsibility of the team's batting to ensure a decent total on the board. Perry waged a lone battle as she played a fighting innings without any support from the middle order batters.

Apart from Ellyse Perry's spirited half-century, not to forget Georgia Wareham's crucial unbeaten 18 off 10 balls, including a last ball six to take Royal Challengers Bangalore past 130-run mark. In the final over, Shaika Ishaque conceded 16 runs, including a six each by Perry and Wareham.