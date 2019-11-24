World No.9 Saina Nehwal pulls out of Premier Badminton League

"Hey everyone, I won't be part of the PBL Season 5 . I haven't been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better . I want to say sorry to all my fans and I hope to be part of the next season of PBL," Nehwal tweeted.

The 29-year-old was last seen in action in the Hong Kong Open where she had to face a first-round exit from the tournament after losing to China's Cai Yan Yan 13-21, 20-22.

World number nine Nehwal has had a troubled run in this year as she has now faced exits from a tournament in the first round five times.

Earlier this year, Cai Yan Yan had knocked out Nehwal in the first round of the China Open.