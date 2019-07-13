Big Sunday for sports enthusiasts with World Cup 2019 finals, Wimbledon men's finals and British Grand Prix; what will you watch?

It’s a super day for sports enthusiasts on Sunday, as three big sporting events are scheduled for July 14. On Sunday, cricket fans around the globe will be glued to their television sets to watch ICC World Cup 2019 Finals between New Zealand and England at Lord's London. Apart from World Cup Finals, even Wimbledon 2019 men's final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be held on July 14. This is not it, the Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Interestingly, all three events are being in held in London. Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is unhappy with the fact that the British Grand Prix is being held on the same day as the final of the ICC World Cup and men's final at the Wimbledon. "I don't understand why the organisers put the race on the same day as all these other big events," Hamilton said on Thursday at Silverstone in the pre-race press conference.

England have qualified for the World Cup final for the first time since 1992 and will be facing New Zealand on Sunday at Lord's. The Wimbledon men's singles final, on the other hand, will feature Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. "I hope in future they (don't). This is such a special weekend it needs the focus of the whole country. People will be switching between channels on Sunday not knowing what to watch," said Hamilton, who will be eyeing a record sixth British GP victory.

Here's your guide to Sunday's biggest sports events:

ICC Cricket World Cup Finals:

Forty-six days after kicking off the World Cup against South Africa, England takes on New Zealand in the decider. The match will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, at 3:00 pm IST. In this final of the World Cup 2019, the whole cricket fraternity is about to get their new title winner as both the sides have not won any of the editions of Cricket World Cup so far.

When and Where: New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 Final will be played at Lord's, London on July 14, 2019.

Time: 3 PM (IST)

Where to watch the World Cup 2019 Final: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. For live streaming, go to HOTSTAR.com. The Hotstar app is a good way to enjoy the Cricket World Cup final.

Wimbledon:

On Sunday, Roger Federer will face world number one Novak Djokovic where he hopes to capture a ninth Wimbledon and record-extending 21st Grand Slam crown. Federer won his first Wimbledon in 2003, beating Mark Philippoussis in the final. Federer's win over Nadal on Friday came in the pair's 40th career meeting and 11 years after the Spaniard triumphed in a mesmeric, epic final. The Swiss needed five match points to secure the victory, his 16th of their 15-year rivalry.

Federer has the most major singles titles of any man, with 20. Nadal is second with 18 and Djokovic, at 32, is third with 15. Overall, Djokovic holds a 9-6 edge in the Slams. However, Federer said he won't be over-awed by the challenge as he chases a 21st major and Djokovic targets a 16th.

When: Sunday, July 14.

Time: 6.30 pm IST

Where will the Wimbledon 2019 final be played? The finals will be played at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Where to watch: The match will be shown on Star Sports Select 1.

Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Formula 1 is returning to its roots in Silverstone in the United Kingdom with the British Grand Prix. The history of this particular race dates back to 1950 and has been riddled with exciting finishes and shocking moments. New chapters continue to be written at the storied track year after year -- lately with one dominant, main character.

Five-time world champion Hamilton will be eyeing a record sixth British GP victory which will help him overtake Jim Clarke and Alain Prost as the most successful driver at Silverstone. He currently leads the championship table by 31 points from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas. Mercedes, however, lost the Austrian GP due to the hot conditions that exposed the car's cooling conditions and Hamilton believes that they will do better on Sunday at Silverstone.

When: Sunday, July 14.

Where: Silverstone Circuit, London

Time: Date: Tomorrow, 7:40 PM IST

Where to watch: The race will be shown on STAR Sports.