India boxer Nikhat Zareen won gold on Thursday, May 19 when she defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight final of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

Nikhat registered a fighting win in the 52kg title clash.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:08 PM IST