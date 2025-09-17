 World Athletics Championship 2025: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For The Finals Of Men's Javelin Throw In His 1st Attempt; Video
India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra has officially qualified for Thursday's World Athletics Championship 2025 final in his very first attempt with a phenomenal throw of 84.85m. The automatic qualification mark was 84.50m.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Image: X

The Indian athlete was clubbed with Weber, Walcott, Vadlejch and Sachin in the 19-man Group A qualification round.

More to follow...

