World Athletics Championship 2025: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For The Finals Of Men's Javelin Throw In His 1st Attempt; Video

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra has officially qualified for Thursday's World Athletics Championship 2025 final in his very first attempt with a phenomenal throw of 84.85m. The automatic qualification mark was 84.50m.
The Indian athlete was clubbed with Weber, Walcott, Vadlejch and Sachin in the 19-man Group A qualification round.
More to follow...
