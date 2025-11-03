Women's World Cup: Deepti Sharma Makes Her Brother Proud On The Biggest Stage

Image: BCCI WOmen/X

Deepti Sharma’s story is one of quiet determination and family support. Her cricketing journey began almost by chance, when as a young girl she accompanied her elder brother to his training sessions. During one of those visits, she caught the attention of a former India cricketer, Hemlata Kala with a sharp direct hit that would define her career.

Her brother Sumit Sharma, who had competed at age-group levels himself, made a life-changing decision soon after. Leaving behind a stable corporate job, he devoted himself entirely to training his sister, believing she could achieve what few had imagined possible.

By 18, Deepti had already claimed a six-wicket haul in ODIs, one of India’s best-ever bowling performances. Her 188 against Ireland in 2017 remains legendary. In the final, Deepti stood tall when it mattered most, crafting a composed 58 runs off 58 balls before demolishing the opposition with a spell of 5 for 39.

Her all-round brilliance not only sealed India’s historic triumph but also earned her the Player of the Series award. For her brother, it was a moment of pride beyond measure seeing the world know him as the brother of the pride of India.

Deepti Sharma breaks records in women's World Cup

Deepti is now the 2nd-highest wicket-taker for India in ICC Women's World Cup history, going past Diana Fram Edulji, who claimed 31 wickets. Only Jhulan Goswami has more World Cup wickets for India (43).