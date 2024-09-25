Women's T20 World Cup: India Women's Cricket Team Led By Harmanpreet Kaur Depart For UAE; See Pics

Indian women's cricket team departs for T20 World Cup | Image: X

The Indian women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur departed for UAE to play in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Having suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the semifinal match against Australia in the last edition, the women in blue would like to end the long wait for the elusive title this year.

Since the tournament began in 2009, India has reached the final just onceback in 2020, when their rivals, Australia, defeated them. They also made it to the WODI World Cup final in 2017. Harmanpreet Kaur has been a key player in both events and captained the team during the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur shows confidence on Team India's chance at Women's T20 World Cup

The last time India’s women cricketers played in an international match may have been two months ago. but Harmanpreet Kaur showed confidence about Team India's preparations for the tournament.

Speakign during the pre departure press conference,she said, "This is the best team we are going forward with. The players have been playing together for a long time. For us we came so close last time and lost in semis (2023).

"We have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation compared to the small things were not there maybe in earlier editions,"

Team India's schedule for Women's T20 World Cup

India play West Indies and South Africa for two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup before opening their campaign on October 4. India will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4th in Dubai. They will face Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the same venue on October 6 and 9, respectively. Their final group-stage fixture is against defending champions Australia on the 13th in Sharjah.



India squad for Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling Reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra