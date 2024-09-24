 'Best Team We Are Going For A T20 World Cup With': Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of Women's T20 WC 2024
India's best performance in the World Cup came in the 2020 edition when they made it to the finals.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Harmanpreet Kaur. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the team they are taking to the Women's T20 World Cup is the best in their history. The right-handed batter reflected that their bowling and batting depth is something which makes them stand out and capable of doing something special.

article-image

India's best performance in the World Cup came in the 2020 edition when they made it to the finals, but got beaten by Australia comprehensively. The Women in Blue had reached the semi-finals a year ago, but again lost to eventual champions Australia.

Speaking during a pre-departure press conference, the 35-year-old remarked, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"If I talk about this team, we have a few players who have been playing for a long time and they know their roles really well. I can say that this is the best team we are going for a T20 World Cup with. Pooja [Vastrakar] is doing well and Renuka [Singh] is supporting her really well. She [Renuka] is someone who is always giving us breakthroughs. Arundhati [Reddy] is someone who can always come and bowl a few overs for the team and bat in the deep. I know what they are doing and what they are capable of."

"It was just one odd game" - Harmanpreet Kaur on Asia Cup final defeat

With India suffering a shocking loss to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2024 final, Kaur said it was a one-off game and is confident they have addressed it well.

"During the Asia Cup, we played really good cricket, if I talk about the entire tournament. It was just one odd game that day when things didn't go according to the way we wanted. We sat and discussed how we wanted to work on our shortcomings in the camps and where we can improve if next time these kinds of situations arise

