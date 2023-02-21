FPJ Exclusive: Fielding is a massive concern for India at Women's T20 World Cup, says Anjum Chopra

Team India has been ruthless in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa so far but Anjum Chopra feels there are still some areas of concern for the Women in Blue.

India defeated Ireland by 5 runs via the DLS method in a rain-affected game on Monday to qualify for the semi-finals.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team won three out of their four group games, losing only to England after defeating Pakistan and the West Indies in the first two games.

While the batter's have been in good form, Anjum Chopra feels that fielding and bowling departments need massive improvements if India want to break the jinx and clinch their first ICC title in this tournament.

Areas of concern for Team India

BCCI Women

Speaking exclusively to Free Press Journal, Chopra pointed out where all Team India needs to improve before taking playing the semifinals.

"Fielding is a massive concern. Standing at the boundary line they have been conceding 2 runs from there whereas all these fielders are very good and you don't expect them to be giving away couple of runs.

"Catches have gone down and by fielders who are good fielders. In a tight game that can actually cost you," Chopra told FPJ.

Read Also IND vs IRE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first cricketer to play 150 T20Is

The former India captain feels that bowling needs improvement as well, although Harmanpreet is lucky to have 7 bowlers in her squad.

'7 bowlers we should be able to contain opposition'

"Bowling also seems to be a bit of a concern at the moment because even with 7 bowlers... West Indies didn't test us their batting has been a struggle.

"But with 7 bowlers we should be able to contain the opposition to a score where we can chase it. There are good signs and there are challenging times but on the whole, it's a World Cup so the opposition is not going to be taking it easy so I don't think any of our teammates need to take it easy," Chopra added.

Price-tag pressure of WPL Auction

She also said that pressure of the Women's Premier League (WPL) price-tag will also be playing in the players' minds in the World Cup.

"It certainly would be (price tag pressure). In the first game just after the WPL Auction, price-tag pressure definitely was there.

"I felt it and anybody would feel it. They are also human beings and watching the same television. That will be there and the excitement of going out there and playing the WPL will also be there. But on the whole, it's the job at hand to be done," Chopra said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)