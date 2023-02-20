Women's T20 World Cup: India qualify for semifinals after rain washes away Ireland's hopes

Rain played spoilsport in the match between India and Ireland on Monday resulting in a win for the Women in Blue and they have now qualified for the T20 World Cup semifinals, as a a result.

India made 155 for 6 batting first and Ireland were 54 for 2 in 8.2 overs when rain interrupted play. The downpour was so heavy that the match had to be abandoned with Ireland 5 runs behind the DLS par score at that stage.

India have thus, reached the last-four for the third time in succession but are still second in Group B behind England, who have a game in hand.

Smriti Mandhana back among the runs

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana roared back to form as she smacked 87 from 56 balls with 9 fours and three sixes to help India reach the challenging score after Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

Mandhana put on 62 runs for the first wicket with fellow opener Shafali Verma (24) which laid the foundation for India's innings.

"One of the most toughest innings I would have played. Not the wicket but the pace they were bowling and with the wind, it got worse. [Conversation with Shafali] We were telling each other to try and maintain our shape.

"I was batting bad and she was not timing it well. But we were trying to discuss that and there was a lot of wind and we needed to get used to the pace they were bowling. Good to post some runs and go into the semis," Mandhana said after collecting her Player of the Match award.

