Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Smriti Mandhana Doubtful for Opener Against Pakistan; report

India batter Smriti Mandhana may be doubtful for the 2023 T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan, according to a several reports. The Indian women's team is rocked by injuries with harmanpreet Kaur also expected to be out of action. Kaur will be missing out as she had sustained a niggle to her shoulder in their tri-series final loss against South Africa.

Mandhana was seen with a heavily-bandaged middle finger on her left hand during India’s warm-up match against Bangladesh.

The player injured her finger during India’s loss against Australia in their first warm-up match, ahead of the tournament. India is placed in Group B alongside England, Ireland, West Indies, and Pakistan. The women’s T20 World Cup 2023 kicks off with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka on 12th 10.30 PM IST.

Team India will start their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12 while the final of the tournament will be played on February 26.

