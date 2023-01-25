e-Paper Get App
Women's IPL: Adani Group wins Ahmedabad team for ₹1289 crores

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted that the league will be named— Women's Premier League (WPL).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Adani Group bagged the Ahmedabad team in the Women's Indian Premier League with a whopping bid of ₹1289 crores for 10-year license.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted that the league will be named— Women's Premier League (WPL).

