Women's IPL: Adani Group wins Ahmedabad team for ₹1289 crores

Adani Group bagged the Ahmedabad team in the Women's Indian Premier League with a whopping bid of ₹1289 crores for 10-year license.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted that the league will be named— Women's Premier League (WPL).

The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin.... — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2023

