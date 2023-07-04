Wimbledon 2023: Officials Warn Fans Against Using Quiet Rooms For Having Sex

Wimbledon 2023. | (Credits: Twitter)

Wimbledon has cautioned tennis fans saying that couples looking for intimacy shouldn't use a silent room intended for prayer and meditation. According to some media reports, to the horror of some tourists, amorous couples were allegedly exploiting the private area close to Court 12 for their own personal enjoyment last year.

In 2022, onlookers saw a sheepish-appearing couple leaving the building next to Court 12. A man and woman were seen leaving the room, according to a witness, with "big grins" on their faces. He also stated, "She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they'd been up to," according to The Guardian.

Yet another witness revealed hearing 'sounds of intimacy' coming from the next door. Officials from Wimbledon at the time requested that guests respect the space and utilise the chamber for breastfeeding, meditation, prayer, or even as a place to hide from the sun.

In its 2023 tournament access guide, Wimbledon stated this about the quiet rooms: "Located in the Southern Village, this sanctuary offers guests a peaceful space to pray, meditate, or just be present in the moment."

AELTC Chief Executive wants rooms to be used the right way:

All England Lawn Tennis Club Chief Executive Sally Bolton stated that they would ensure to use the rooms the right way and not for obscene purposes. As quoted by The Telegraph, Bolton stated:

"It’s a really important space. So, we will be retaining it and we’ll be making sure that people are using it the right way. If people need space to go to pray, it’s the quiet space for that. There is an opportunity to breastfeed in there. But, we are looking for it to be used in the right way."

Meanwhile, Wimbledon 2023 opened with Men's defending champion Novak Djokovic beating Pedro Cachin on Monday.