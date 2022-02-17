Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana: Atharva Bandekar's hat-trick leads India Rush to facile win in rink hockey tourney

Prolific scorer Atharva Bandekar scored a hat-trick to steer India Rush Blue to a comfortable 6-1 win against Sunday Sultans in a Men’s match, for the Victor D’Mello Memorial Trophy, in the 41st Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament, played at the WCG floodlit courts.

Atharva got excellent support from teammates Danroy Fonseca who struck two goals and Shubham Redkar with one goal as India Rush charged to victory. Sunday Sultans reduced the margin through Austin D'Costa’s lone strike.

In a closely-contested encounter, Republicans SC managed to overcome Revengers Sports Club by a narrow 2-1 margin. Tikaram Thakulla and Pranit Naik netted a goal each for Republicans, while Revengers managed to score one goal through Tausif Qureshi’s efforts.

Abdul Sulamani also notched a hat-trick and powered United Hockey Pune to a convincing 6-0 win against Mumbai Port Trust. The others who contributed towards Hockey Pune’s win was Sufiyan Shaikh, Atharava Kamble, and Aifaz Sayed, all chipping in with a goal apiece.

In an exciting Veteran Men’s encounter, Kalina Village Boys 'A' got the better of Mumbai Raje White by a tight 2-1 scoreline. Kingsley Rebello and Prakash Ghumbre were on target with a goal each for the victors while Chou Chiang scored for the losing side.

Results

Veterans: Ave Maria 2 (Charlton Lobo 2) beat Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana 1 (Laxman Rao); Kalina Village Boys 'A' 2 (Kingsley Rebello, Prakash Ghumbre) beat Mumbai Raje White 1 (Chou Chiang).

Men Open: Republicans SC 2 (Tikaram Thakulla, Pranit Naik) beat Revengers SC 1 (Tausif Qureshi); India Rush Blue 6 (Atharv Bandekar 3, Danroy Fonseca 2, Shubham Redkar) beat Sunday Sultans 1 (Austin D'Costa); Coorg XI 5 (Yatish, Pawan, Nachappa, Likhit, Shamanth) beat Companeroes SC 0; United Hockey Pune 6 (Abdul Sulamani 3, Sufiyan Shaikh, Atharava Kamble, Aifaz Sayed) beat Mumbai Port Trust 0; CTC 9 (Manpreet Singh 4, Tejas Chavan 3, Devinder Walmiki 2) beat Hockey Navi Mumbai 'B' 1 (Deepak Gaikwad)

