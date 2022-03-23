Will Shah Rukh Khan attend Kolkata Knight Riders’ opening IPL match at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium? Here's what we know

The TATA IPL 2022 is set to begin at Wankhede Stadium on March 26. The opening match will see Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the question that is playing on everyone’s mind is: Will Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan watch the match at the Wankhede Stadium?

In 2012, as it may be recalled, Shah Rukh Khan had got into a heated argument with a security guard at the Wankhede Stadium. SRK had alleged that the security guard misbehaved with his daughter Suhana, while Mumbai Cricket Association claimed that he was drunk and assaulted the officials at the stadium.

The incident had snowballed into a full-flown controversy and Shah Rukh was handed a five-year ban by the Mumbai Cricket Association for his behaviour.The actor, however, apologised later and clarified that he was only "protecting his daughter".

SRK appeared on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, where he spoke at length on the Wankhede incident. "Not only my wife, but my kids too were not happy with the behaviour. They said this was very ill-mannered,” SRK had said.

However, after that incident and the 5-year-ban, Shah Rukh has never watched a single Knight Riders’ match at the Wankhede.

Free Press Journal tried to find out from people close to him that if he had left the bitter controversy behind and would be returning to watch Kolkata Knight Riders’ opening match of the season against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

“SRK will not be coming to the first game. He is shooting in Spain. Actually, he is shooting till end-May,” the source said. Until his return, the question will remain unanswered: Will Shah Rukh return to Wankhede Stadium?

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:45 PM IST