'Will Only Participate In Asian Games Once Issues Are Resolved': Wrestlers Deliver Ultimatum To Government

India's prominent wrestlers, who are raising their voice against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, regarding allegations of sexual harassment, have issued a stern warning to the government. They have threatened to boycott the upcoming Asian Games unless their demands are addressed satisfactorily.

Wrestlers display solidarity

"We will only participate in the Asian Games once these issues are resolved. It is difficult to comprehend the mental distress we experience each day," said 2016 Olympics medal-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik.

In a significant show of solidarity, the protesting wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, convened a Mahapanchayat (a grand assembly) in Sonipat, Haryana. During the gathering, they engaged in discussions with Khap leaders, aiming to highlight the gravity of the situation. Bajrang Punia emphasized the wrestlers' intention to share the outcomes of their talks with the government to the Khap leaders during the Mahapanchayat, seeking their support and understanding.

Protest on halt till June 15

In response to the reports of division among the wrestlers, Malik commented, "I want to make one thing clear, I, Bajrang, and Vinesh (Phogat) are one and will remain one."

Following an extensive five-hour meeting held on Wednesday, Union minister Anurag Thakur submitted a written proposal to the wrestlers who were engaged in protests. The proposal provided assurance that an investigation into the allegations against the wrestling federation chief would be conducted by June 15. However, notably absent from the proposal was any mention of his potential arrest.

"After June 15, we will decide where to start the protest again," added Malik.

For over two months, wrestlers have been staging protests in the national capital, demanding the removal and arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a BJP MP, who stands accused of sexual harassment.

Wrestlers asked to recreate scene at WFI chief's office

As part of their investigation into the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh, the Delhi Police accompanied a woman wrestler to his office. The office of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is located in Mr. Singh's official residence.

Accompanied by a team of women police officers, the wrestler arrived at the WFI office at 1:30 PM. They spent approximately half an hour there. During this time, the wrestler was asked to reenact the alleged incidents of harassment and identify the locations where she felt harassed.

After the police concluded their visit, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, one of the leaders of the protest, expressed her disappointment on Twitter regarding media reports that suggested the wrestlers had gone to the WFI office to reach a compromise.

"This is the power of Brij Bhushan. He is harassing women wrestlers by using his muscle power, political power and running false narratives, and his arrest is necessary. If the police arrests him instead of breaking us, there is hope for justice, otherwise not. Women wrestlers had gone to the crime scene for police investigation, but it was flashed in the media that they had gone for a compromise," she tweeted in Hindi.

According to the police, as the investigation into the allegations continues, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has interviewed over 180 individuals.