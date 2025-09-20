Will Axar Patel Play India Vs Pakistan Match In Asia Cup 2025? Here's An Update On Head Injury Suffered By The All-Rounder

India and Pakistan are set to collide in a high-octane clash on Sunday, September 21. The league stage encounter ended with India crushing their arch-rivals by 7 wickets and they will look to do the same in the Super 4 stage. However, the big question remains is whether Axar Patel will be part of the match.

Axar Patel injury

During the match against Oman on Friday, Patel injured himself while attempting a catch in the 15th over of Oman’s chase. On the over’s first ball, Hammad Mirza miscued and sent the ball toward Axar, who misjudged it, lost his footing, and struck his head on the ground. He looked to be in discomfort and had to leave the field.

Will Axar Patel play against Pakistan?

Team India fielding coach T Dilip has provided a crucial update on Axar Patel's head injury, which he sustained in the post-match press conference. Speaking to the press, he said, “Just now I've seen Axar, he looks fine now at this point of time. That's what I can say about it,”

Axar Patel's unavailability means Team India will have to change the combination. With the playing XI already settled a change in the lineup could see India losing depth in their batting line-up as an extra pacer is likely to be added.

Suryakumar Yadav on handling noise surrounding India vs Pakistan match

During the the pre-match press conference SKY was asked about how he is managing all the nosie ahead of thebig game. Surya replied stating that it is best to close the room, shut down the phone and sleep before the game. He said, "Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep. I think that's the best. It's easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult because you meet a lot of friends, you go out for dinner, and you have a lot of players also around who like to see all these things, so it's very difficult,"