WIFA Women's Football League: Skipper Delfiya Pereira nets winner

Mumbai: Skiper Delfiya Pereira led by example and scored the all-important goal to guide Community Football Club of India (CFCI) to a solitary goal win over Bodyline Sports Club, in an exciting Group-A league match in the 2nd WIFA Women's Football League, at the Cooperage ground here on Wednesday.

Both CFCI and Bodyline played an open attacking game, but against the run of play Delfiya broke through to find the back of the net in the 17th minute.

Thereafter, CFCI defended resolutely and managed to hold on to their slender advantage as they did well to come out trumps and pocket all the three points.

Results

Group-A: Community Football Club of India: 1 (Delfiya Pereira) bt Bodyline SC: 0.

GMS, Sea View share points

G M Sports Club and FSI-Sea View SC shared honours as they played out a goalless draw in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, striker Suraj Bhayade struck four goals to power Revolution Sports Club to a facile 7-0 win against Tipu Sultan-Grey Athletics in a Second Division match played at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel. Yash Pathak, Arnav Krishnamoorthy and Ashutosh Kumar scored a goal each to complete Revolution’s victory.

Results

Elite Div: G M Sports Club: 0 drew with FSI-Sea View SC: 0.

Second Div: Revolution SC: 7 (Suraj Bhayade 4, Yash Pathak, Arnav Krishnamoorthy, Ashutosh Kumar) bt Tipu Sultan-Grey Athletics: 0. Companeroes SC ‘B’: 1 (Ankit Chawda) bt Yawn FC: 0.

YMCA athletics today

A total of 134 medals will be up for grabs during the this year's 44th Bombay YMCA State-Level Annual Athletic Meet, is being held at the at the University Pavilion, Marine Lines from from tomorrow.

A overwhelming number of over 4500 athletes from around 250 schools, colleges, gymkhana/clubs and institutions will be seen participating in this four-day track and field meet.

This four-day state level meet, which is one of the prestigious events in the athletics calendar, will consist of competition for boys, girls, men and women participants. All leading athletes will be competing for the top honours in their respective disciplines.

For more details contact: YMCA Secretary and Event Manager, R.K. Amul Raj on 9833087204.

Chavan shines

Kenisha Chavan put up pretty good show while scoring two good wins to breeze into the semifinals of the girls under-10 singles in the Mumbai Suburban District Sub-junior Badminton Championships, hosted by Kandivali Recreation Club at their newly laid badminton courts here today.

Kenisha first score a tense 30-23 win over Anjana Nair, and later beat Pranjal Dedhia 30-18 to make the last four grade. She was joined by top seed Juie Parab, who beat Aryas Mestry 30-13, Jashvi Bhatta, a 30-15 winner over Sianna Noronha and Akshita Tibrewala, who routed Tiann Castellino 30-12.