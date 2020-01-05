WIFA felicitates state football players

Mumbai: The Western India Indian Football Association (WIFA), Maharashtra acknowledged the achievements of their junior boys and felicitated the young Maharashtra football players for emerging champions of the AIFF Junior Under-17 National football championship (tier-II) for the Dr. B.C. Roy Trophy. Aditya Thackeray, WIFA Vice-President and MDFA President, and Parth Jindal, who is also WIFA Vice-President and owner of JSW Bengaluru FC, presented mementos to the Maharashtra lads at a function at the Cooperage ground on Saturday evening. Also present at the function was WIFA, Hon. General Secretary, Souter Vaz, Hon. Treasurer Pyarelal Choudhary and other executive managing committee members and parents of the players.

Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray congratulated the young footballers and told them to continue performing with the same intensity and bring more laurels to the state and that they should aspire to wear the Indian colours. “When you are playing a game all of you are handling it by yourself. You are coordinating with every other player on the field and it’s a very physical and mentally challenging situation and to come into tier 1 by winning the trophy is a big thing. Congratulations to all of you. The coaches also did a very good job and now they have to carry forward. We (WIFA) are prepared to extend whatever support is required,” Thackeray mentioned.