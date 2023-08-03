 WI vs IND: India Join Pakistan In Elite List With Double-Century Of T20Is
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWI vs IND: India Join Pakistan In Elite List With Double-Century Of T20Is

WI vs IND: India Join Pakistan In Elite List With Double-Century Of T20Is

Pakistan lead the list with 223 T20Is with arch-rivals India being the second team to enter the 200 club.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
BCCI

India became the second team after Pakistan to play 200 T20 internationals when they took the field in the series opener against the West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday.

Pakistan lead the list with 223 T20Is with arch-rivals India being the second team to enter the 200 club. New Zealand (193), Sri Lanka (179) and the Windies (180) complete the top five.

Read Also
'Tilak Varma You Beauty': Fans In Awe As India Debutant Takes Stunning Catch In 1st T20 vs WI...
article-image

Individual milestones after 200 T20Is

Rohit Sharma, who is not part of the Indian team in the T20Is series against the Windies, has played the most matches for the Men in Blue.

The Hitman in fact, is the most capped T20I player in the world with 148 matches.

Rohit also holds the record for the most T20I hundreds for India with 4 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the most five-fors (2).

Virat Kohli is the highest scorer for India in T20Is with 4008 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal is the most successful bowler for the team in the shortest format with 93 wickets.

India handed maiden T20I caps to Varma and fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, who made his international debut during the Test series against the Windies last month.

Read Also
Will Team India Win The ICC World Cup 2023? Not If They Keep Experimenting!
article-image

WI in early trouble in 1st T20I

India lost the toss and were asked to bowl first by the Windies skipper Rovman Powell and it worked perfectly for the visitors as they reduced the hosts to 96 for 4 in 14.1 overs.

India have picked three spinners in their squad in Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Chahal struck twice in his first over to remove Kyle Mayers (1) and Brandon King (28) before Kuldeep sent back Charles for 3 to leave the West Indies in trouble at 58 for 3 in 7.3 overs.

Read Also
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Govt, PCB Ask ICC To Give Written Assurance About Team's Security In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WI vs IND: India Join Pakistan In Elite List With Double-Century Of T20Is

WI vs IND: India Join Pakistan In Elite List With Double-Century Of T20Is

WI vs IND, 1st T20I Updates & Top Moments: India Lose Openers Gill, Kishan Early After West Indies...

WI vs IND, 1st T20I Updates & Top Moments: India Lose Openers Gill, Kishan Early After West Indies...

'Tilak Varma You Beauty': Fans In Awe As India Debutant Takes Stunning Catch In 1st T20 vs WI...

'Tilak Varma You Beauty': Fans In Awe As India Debutant Takes Stunning Catch In 1st T20 vs WI...

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Ashari's Twin Strike Hands Malaysia 3-1 Win vs Pakistan

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Ashari's Twin Strike Hands Malaysia 3-1 Win vs Pakistan

'Bazball Against India Is Going To Be Fascinating': Nasser Hussain On England's Next Challenge In...

'Bazball Against India Is Going To Be Fascinating': Nasser Hussain On England's Next Challenge In...