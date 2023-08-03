WI vs IND: India Join Pakistan In Elite List With Double-Century Of T20Is

BCCI

India became the second team after Pakistan to play 200 T20 internationals when they took the field in the series opener against the West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday.

Pakistan lead the list with 223 T20Is with arch-rivals India being the second team to enter the 200 club. New Zealand (193), Sri Lanka (179) and the Windies (180) complete the top five.

Individual milestones after 200 T20Is

Rohit Sharma, who is not part of the Indian team in the T20Is series against the Windies, has played the most matches for the Men in Blue.

The Hitman in fact, is the most capped T20I player in the world with 148 matches.

Rohit also holds the record for the most T20I hundreds for India with 4 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the most five-fors (2).

Virat Kohli is the highest scorer for India in T20Is with 4008 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal is the most successful bowler for the team in the shortest format with 93 wickets.

India handed maiden T20I caps to Varma and fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, who made his international debut during the Test series against the Windies last month.

WI in early trouble in 1st T20I

India lost the toss and were asked to bowl first by the Windies skipper Rovman Powell and it worked perfectly for the visitors as they reduced the hosts to 96 for 4 in 14.1 overs.

India have picked three spinners in their squad in Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Chahal struck twice in his first over to remove Kyle Mayers (1) and Brandon King (28) before Kuldeep sent back Charles for 3 to leave the West Indies in trouble at 58 for 3 in 7.3 overs.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)