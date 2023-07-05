WI Tour Will Be Stepping Stone To Bigger Battles Ahead, As Kohli & Co Look To Flex

As the Indian team and support staff cool off with some beach volleyball on the pristine sands of the Caribbean, the squad will be well aware of what the tour means looking ahead. As Virat Kohli met Sir Garfield Sobers and his wife for a chat and exchanged thoughts, there was already a certain light-hearted vibe about the tour, which has been a common feature with regard to West Indies tours in the last decade.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Warmup ahead of the business end to the season

India realises they have to be absolutely clinical with the two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is that will come their way. They have a squad that is perfectly capable of a whitewash, and with the West Indies not in the pink of their cricketing health following their exit from the CWC Qualifier, it's something to be expected.

What they will certainly do well to remember, especially the big names, is that they have a supremely tough season ahead after the WI tour. And this will just be a stepping stone and a sort of warm up before the bigger and more challenging battles like the Asia Cup (if it happens) and the World Cup beckon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Big guns seeking to flex

Skipper Rohit Sharma will look to redeem the confidence of the fans and lead from the front. The disappointment of losing another ICC World title will still be there, perhaps, but there is huge silverware waiting to be clinched if India possesses the mettle and lady luck smiles their way.

The iconic Virat Kohli will certainly relish the prospect of adding to his already decorated career stats. As he nears the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds, that is an aspect cricket fans, and Kohli supporters in particular, will be watching out for.

There is no better opponent than the current West Indies outfit to boost your chequered batting ego before gearing up for the major challenges that lie ahead for Kohli and the Indian team at large.

Young guns looking to gain experience

The bowling pack would look to make the most of gaining more experience and exposure on an away tour with the top gun, Jasprit Bumrah, still out of action.

The newly selected members of the Test squad, like Ruturaj Gaikwad, will certainly look to make the most of an opportunity to showcase their talent and skills if given a chance to feature in the playing eleven.

The 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal will be eager to grab an opportunity after his prolific performances in the IPL and he will be seen as an unleasher by the Indian think-tank in all likelihood, a la Rishabh Pant.

This tour will be an enabler for India. And the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the newly inducted youngsters will see the tour as a morale-booster before they face tougher battles in the year ahead.