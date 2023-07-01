 From 4 World Cup Titles To Failing To Qualify For 2023 Edition: How The Mighty West Indies Have Fallen
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFrom 4 World Cup Titles To Failing To Qualify For 2023 Edition: How The Mighty West Indies Have Fallen

From 4 World Cup Titles To Failing To Qualify For 2023 Edition: How The Mighty West Indies Have Fallen

The two-time ODI champions will not feature in the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held in India and are at the lowest point in their cricketing history.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
article-image

The two-time ODI champions will not feature in the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held in India and are at the lowest point in their cricketing history.

At the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers underway in Zimbabwe, the West Indies lost to Scotland by seven wickets in a tame affair that showed the state of affairs their cricket is in off late.

After a heartbreaking loss to the Netherlands in a one-over eliminator, the ‘Calypso Kings’ have been on a downward slide that has culminated with this loss to Scotland which will be a seminal moment in West Indies' cricketing history.

Read Also
'What A Shame': Cricket Fraternity Heartbroken After West Indies Fail To Qualify For World Cup
article-image

ODI World Cup heartbreak

This is a double whammy for the Windies as they had failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup as well last year being two time World Champions in that format.

As they were bundled out for 181 batting first, the mind veered to the halycon days of the invincible West Indies outfit of the 70s and 80s.

When WI won 2 ODI World Cups under Clive Lloyd

The same team that smashed and knocked out rival teams out of the park and went on to win two ODI World Cups back to back in 1975 and 1979 and almost won a third before India stopped them in their tracks, is today a pale shadow of their old selves.

The same team that dominated Test cricket for almost 15 years from the early 80s to 1995 is playing at a level today that evokes bewilderment in the eyes of cricket lovers and fans.

Read Also
'We let ourselves down', Says Captain Shai Hope After West Indies Fail To Qualify For ODI World Cup...
article-image

From the days when the swaggering Viv Richards and the menacing pace battery of Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner tormented sides around the world with their unbridled talent to the steep fall of today, West Indies’ story has been one that has disappointed their adoring fans immensely.

What ails them?

Not going too far behind, but at the CWC Qualifiers itself the West Indies undoing has been their inability to get the basics right.

Fielding is such an important aspect of cricket and especially the one-day game. West Indies have been way below the mark in that department and dropped atleast 13 catches across four games to make life difficult for themselves.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: 2-Time Champions West Indies Fail To Qualify For First Time In 48...
article-image

Poor fielding leads to WI's downfall

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy was of the opinion that the Caribbean side’s performance against the Netherlands was a true reflection of their status as an international side.

As they performed poorly on the field, Netherlands batsmen scurried for singles and twos at every given opportunity and managed to find those much needed boundaries as well.

Read Also
West Indies' Worst World Cup Defeats In Pics, As They Fail To Qualify For 2023 Edition in India
article-image

Future looks bleak

The current West Indies captain Shai Hope is a man who is fighting to keep the spirits high as the Windies bow out of World Cup contention.

“That is completely understandable. One thing I can guarantee is you guys can never be as deflated as us. I’m sure the pain is more severe here in the dressing room. But the one thing I ask from you guys is to continue supporting us; we’re certainly trying to put our best out there. The results won’t always go our way, but we definitely need to find ways to turn it around very quickly," Hope said.

What Hope says holds true for West Indies cricket as they seek a turnaround in fortunes as legions of their loving fans wait for a new Caribbean renaissance.

Read Also
West Indies Name 18-Member Squad For Preparatory Camp Ahead Of Home Test Series Against India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'What A Shame': Cricket Fraternity Heartbroken After West Indies Fail To Qualify For World Cup

'What A Shame': Cricket Fraternity Heartbroken After West Indies Fail To Qualify For World Cup

'We let ourselves down', Says Captain Shai Hope After West Indies Fail To Qualify For ODI World Cup...

'We let ourselves down', Says Captain Shai Hope After West Indies Fail To Qualify For ODI World Cup...

From 4 World Cup Titles To Failing To Qualify For 2023 Edition: How The Mighty West Indies Have...

From 4 World Cup Titles To Failing To Qualify For 2023 Edition: How The Mighty West Indies Have...

SAFF Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Updates: India 0-0 Lebanon After First Half In Bengaluru

SAFF Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Updates: India 0-0 Lebanon After First Half In Bengaluru

West Indies' Worst World Cup Defeats In Pics, As They Fail To Qualify For 2023 Edition in India

West Indies' Worst World Cup Defeats In Pics, As They Fail To Qualify For 2023 Edition in India