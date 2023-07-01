From 4 World Cup Titles To Failing To Qualify For 2023 Edition: How The Mighty West Indies Have Fallen

The two-time ODI champions will not feature in the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held in India and are at the lowest point in their cricketing history.

At the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers underway in Zimbabwe, the West Indies lost to Scotland by seven wickets in a tame affair that showed the state of affairs their cricket is in off late.

After a heartbreaking loss to the Netherlands in a one-over eliminator, the ‘Calypso Kings’ have been on a downward slide that has culminated with this loss to Scotland which will be a seminal moment in West Indies' cricketing history.

ODI World Cup heartbreak

This is a double whammy for the Windies as they had failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup as well last year being two time World Champions in that format.

As they were bundled out for 181 batting first, the mind veered to the halycon days of the invincible West Indies outfit of the 70s and 80s.

When WI won 2 ODI World Cups under Clive Lloyd

The same team that smashed and knocked out rival teams out of the park and went on to win two ODI World Cups back to back in 1975 and 1979 and almost won a third before India stopped them in their tracks, is today a pale shadow of their old selves.

The same team that dominated Test cricket for almost 15 years from the early 80s to 1995 is playing at a level today that evokes bewilderment in the eyes of cricket lovers and fans.

From the days when the swaggering Viv Richards and the menacing pace battery of Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner tormented sides around the world with their unbridled talent to the steep fall of today, West Indies’ story has been one that has disappointed their adoring fans immensely.

What ails them?

Not going too far behind, but at the CWC Qualifiers itself the West Indies undoing has been their inability to get the basics right.

Fielding is such an important aspect of cricket and especially the one-day game. West Indies have been way below the mark in that department and dropped atleast 13 catches across four games to make life difficult for themselves.

Poor fielding leads to WI's downfall

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy was of the opinion that the Caribbean side’s performance against the Netherlands was a true reflection of their status as an international side.

As they performed poorly on the field, Netherlands batsmen scurried for singles and twos at every given opportunity and managed to find those much needed boundaries as well.

Future looks bleak

The current West Indies captain Shai Hope is a man who is fighting to keep the spirits high as the Windies bow out of World Cup contention.

“That is completely understandable. One thing I can guarantee is you guys can never be as deflated as us. I’m sure the pain is more severe here in the dressing room. But the one thing I ask from you guys is to continue supporting us; we’re certainly trying to put our best out there. The results won’t always go our way, but we definitely need to find ways to turn it around very quickly," Hope said.

What Hope says holds true for West Indies cricket as they seek a turnaround in fortunes as legions of their loving fans wait for a new Caribbean renaissance.

