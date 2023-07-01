West Indies' Worst World Cup Defeats In Pics, As They Fail To Qualify For 2023 Edition in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
West Indies' latest defeat to a low-ranked team came to Scotland in the ICC 2023 World Cup qualifiers.
(Credits: Twitter)
Brandon McMullen took three wickets as Scotland bowled West Indies out for 181.
(Credits: Twitter)
Matthew Cross top-scored with 74 to take Scotland over the line by 7 wickets with 39 balls to spare.
(Credits: Twitter)
One of West Indies' worst defeats came against Kenya in the 1996 World Cup when they were bowled out for 93 while chasing 167.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ireland secured their World Cup win over the West Indies in the 2015 edition. Ireland chased down 305 with 6 wickets to spare.
(Credits: Twitter)
West Indies' only defeat in an otherwise glorious 2016 T20 World Cup campaign came to Afghanistan, losing by 6 runs while chasing 124.
(Credits: Twitter)
Zimbabwe was yet another side to defeat the Men in Maroon in the World Cup qualifiers beating them by 35 runs while defending 268.
(Credits: Twitter)
Netherlands stunned the West Indies in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers as they levelled their score of 374. The Dutch went on to hammer 30 runs in the Super Over and won it convincingly.
(Credits: Twitter)
