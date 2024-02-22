 Why Will Vizag Host Delhi Capitals' First 2 Home Games Of IPL 2024? Disappointed Fans Question BCCI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWhy Will Vizag Host Delhi Capitals' First 2 Home Games Of IPL 2024? Disappointed Fans Question BCCI

Why Will Vizag Host Delhi Capitals' First 2 Home Games Of IPL 2024? Disappointed Fans Question BCCI

The DDCA had already informed the BCCI the status of the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the IPL 2024 schedule was announced.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
article-image

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first 21 matches of the IPL 2024 on Thursday with Delhi Capitals being the only team which will not get to play on its home ground.

DC, led by Rishabh Pant, will have to play their first two games of IPL 2024 in Vishakhapatnam as the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital will not have enough time to prepare the ground.

No time left to prepare Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) cited preparations for the Women's Premier League matches as the reason for the unavailability of the Delhi stadium.

Notably, DC will open their campaign against Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23. They will play their first 'home game' in Vizag on March 31 against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Their second match at home will be against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3.

Read Also
IPL 2024 Schedule For First 21 T20s Announced: CSK vs RCB To Kickstart Season 17 On March 22;...
article-image

WPL schedule disrupts DC's first 2 home games

The DDCA had already informed the BCCI the status of the stadium before the schedule was announced.

"The reason is WPL. We will be hosting a total of 11 matches in two weeks and with IPL starting from March 22 the first IPL match in Delhi was supposed to take place on March 24, so we don’t have enough time to prepare pitches. The BCCI has agreed to shift the first two matches and has also given us some breathing space,” a DDCA official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

DC Fans heartbroken

Fans on social media reacted to the news of DC's home games being shifted to Vizag with many confused as to why Delhi will not host any games.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Will Vizag Host Delhi Capitals' First 2 Home Games Of IPL 2024? Disappointed Fans Question BCCI

Why Will Vizag Host Delhi Capitals' First 2 Home Games Of IPL 2024? Disappointed Fans Question BCCI

IND vs ENG, 4th Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranchi Contest

IND vs ENG, 4th Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranchi Contest

Barcelona Legend Dani Alves Sentenced To 4.5 Years In Prison For Raping Woman In Spanish Nightclub

Barcelona Legend Dani Alves Sentenced To 4.5 Years In Prison For Raping Woman In Spanish Nightclub

Women's Premier League 2024: All You Need To Know About Tournament And Opening Ceremony

Women's Premier League 2024: All You Need To Know About Tournament And Opening Ceremony

Mohammed Shami Ruled Out Of IPL 2024 Due To Ankle Injury, Will Undergo Surgery In UK: Report

Mohammed Shami Ruled Out Of IPL 2024 Due To Ankle Injury, Will Undergo Surgery In UK: Report