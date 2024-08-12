'Why distance yourself at this crucial moment?' Reputed Journalist Hits Back at IOA Over Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification Row

Image: X

Reputed journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has blasted the Indian Olympic Asociation (IOA) over distancing itself from the Vinesh Phogat's disqualification issue. Taking to social media Sardesia wrote, "Ridiculous that IOA should distance itself from the Vinesh Phogat weight issue while her hearing in CAS has still not been decided upon. This is NOT DONE! When athletes win medals, IOA clambers to take credit. Why distance yourself at this crucial moment?”.

Sardesai’s reaction comes after IOA chief PT Usha’s comment on Vinesh Phogat. Usha threw Vinesh under the bus while trying to defend IOA medical team. She said that in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo, it is the responsibility of the athlete to manage their weight.

She said, “ the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and NOT that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team. The hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr. Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation."

PT Usha’s statement over Vinesh Phogat row

The former sprint queen further added, "Each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years," Usha said. "The IOA appointed a medical team a couple of months ago, primarily as a team that would assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competition. This team was also designed to support athletes who did not have their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists."

India awaits CAS Verdict on Vinesh Phogat

The Paris Olympics ended on Sunday but India still awaits for a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), where Vinesh appealed for a joint silver medal after being disqualified ahead of her gold-medal bout in women's 50kg freestyle for being 100 grams overweight. while the row has sparked a blame game back in India. The CAS will announce its final verdict on Vinesh's plea on August 13.