Legaue two club's sent condolences for Chesterfield co-owner Phil Kirk on Monday, August 25th, after he died at the age of 59. Kirk had been diagnosed with cancer. He recently entered palliative care after treatment was unsuccessful.

The club had reelased a statement saying, "Phil and his family remain deeply committed to the ongoing support of the club and its community. The club will continue to operate as normal, and we are united in ensuring Phil’s vision and values remain at the heart of everything we do.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

We kindly ask that the privacy of Phil and his family is respected during this difficult time. In accordance with their wishes, neither they nor the club will be making any further comment on this matter.Our thoughts are with Phil, his family, and all those who hold him dear."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

EPL clubs offer condolebnce to Phil Kirk family

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bck in March the club informed about phil set to undergo treatment for his ilness. It had said, "Over the next few months, he will be receiving treatment to prolong his life, but this is not expected to deliver a cure," they said on the club website., external

"Work has already started on a robust long-term financial and governance plan for the club. This will be disclosed in due course but includes material financial backing on and off the pitch and does not include a sale."

Chestefield ruise under Phil Kirk

Kirk first invested in the club in 2022 with his brother and co-owner Ashley, .Under his stewardship, Chesterfield achieved promotion back to the EFL in 2024, marking a proud return to the EFL, before reaching the Sky Bet League Two Play-Offs last season. Chesterfield are second in League Two after winning four of their first five games this season.

Chesterfield were promoted back to the English Football League last season after six years in the National League and are 16th in the League Two table.