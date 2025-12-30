 Who Was Fernando Martin? Valencia Coach Dies With 3 Kids In Tragic Boat Accident In Indonesia | Video
Who Was Fernando Martin? Valencia Coach Dies With 3 Kids In Tragic Boat Accident In Indonesia | Video

Fernando Martin, a coach at La Liga club Valencia, lost his life in a tragic boat accident in Indonesia last week. The family of 6 were in a boat carrying 11 people when an engine failure saw it sink in extreme weather. Martin passes away alongside three of his children, with wife and a child surviving after rescue operations.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image

Fernando Martin and his three children tragically lost their lives in a haunting boat incident in Indonesia. Martin, a coach with Valencia's women's team were on a tour boat carrying 11 people near Indonesia’s Komodo National Park. The family of 6 including Martin and his wife and their 4 children were on board, with only his wife and one daughter surviving the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Fernando Martín, coach of Valencia CF Femenino B, and three of his children in a tragic boating accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by local authorities. At this extremely difficult time, the Club would like to express its deepest condolences and full support to his family, friends and colleagues at Valencia CF, Valencia CF Femenino and the VCF Academy," the club said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Friday, with the boat sinking after an alleged engine failure and sank near Padar Island Strait near the town of Labuan Bajo, a popular tourist spot.. On Saturday, Indonesian and Spanish authorities had confirmed that Martin and three of his children were missing.

The authorities continued the search until Sunday morning. As per reports, a body was found floating near Serai Island on Monday. His wife and one daughter, as well as four crew members and a tour guide, were rescued and are safe as revealed by Indonesia’s search and rescue agency.

article-image

Martin was 44 and passed away along with two sons and one daughter. His children were 12, 10 and 9 respectively. He was a former player in second-tier Spanish football. Martin was appointed coach of the Valencia Women's B team earlier this year.

