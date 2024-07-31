Who Is Swapnil Kusale? First Indian Shooter To Qualify For Men’s 50M Air Rifle 3 Positions Final At Olympics

After Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India has got another shot at winning one more medal in shooting as Swapnil Kusale qualified for the final of the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, July 31.

Swapnil finished seventh with 590 points in the qualification round of the event. The Pune-born shooter put on an impressive performance in order to be among the eight shooters to qualify for the medal match of the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions. Swapnil Kusale began with two impressive scores of 99 in a kneeling position before scoring 98 and 99 in the prone position.

In the standing position, Swapnil registered scores of 98 and 97, which was enough to secure the top eight finish and qualify for the final. Swapnil Kusale became the first Indian shooter to quality for the final of men's 50m air rifle 3 positions in the history of Olympics.

🇮🇳 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗯 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝗽𝗻𝗶𝗹 𝗞𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲! Swapnil Kusale advances to the final in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event as he finished at 7th with a score of 590-38x. Can we expect another medal from India?



⏰ The final will take place on the 1st of August at 01:00pm… pic.twitter.com/FyyKAGOrni — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) July 31, 2024

Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale's compatriot Aishwary Singh Pratap Tomar was crashed out after finishing 11th with 589 points in the qualification round of the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions. This was Aishwary's second Olympic participation after Tokyo Olympics 2021, but failed to make it to the final twice on the trot.

Who is Swapnil Kusale?

Swapnil Kusale comes from an agricultural background in Pune. In 2009, Kusale's father took him to Maharashtra's Krida Prabhodini, a dedicated sports programme, where he began receiving his shooting lessons.

After a year of Intense training and trying hands at various sports, Swapnil Kusale became with shooting and decided to pursue to it as a career. Pune-born shooter's dedication and passion for shooting became recognized and Lakshya Sports has been sponsoring him since 2013.

Swapnil Kusale was initially coached by Deepali Deshpande and now trains under the tutelage of Tejaswini Sawant in Kolhapur.

Major achievements by Swapnil Kusale

Swapnil Kusale's first international breakthrough came when he clinched the gold medal in the junior category of 50m rifle prone 3 at the Asian Shooting Championship in 2015.

Swapnil became known in the Indian shooting circuit when he defeated 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist Gagan Narang and Chain Singh to win the gold medal in 50m rifle prone 3 event at the 59th National Shooting Championship in 2015.

In 2017, Swapnil Singh regained his gold medal at the 60th National Shooting Championship, which was held in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

In 2021, the Pune shooter won the gold medal in 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. In the following year, Swapnil won another gold medal in team event at the World Cup in Baku.

In 2022, the 28-year-old missed out the chance of winning his first individual World Championship medal as he finished fourth in the final of the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions

In 2024, Swapnil Kusale realised his Olympic dream after he made it to 21-member Indian shooting contingent following the trails held in Bhopal. He finished fifth in the trials, but selected as a second shooter based on his high scores in the first three Olympic shooting trials.