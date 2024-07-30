 Who Is Sarabjot Singh? Farmer’s Son Who Clinched 2nd Bronze Medal For India At Paris 2024 Olympics
The 22-year-old shooter teamed up with Manu Bhaker for the 10m Air Pistol mixed event and increased India's medal tally to 2.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
While Manu Bhaker has created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals in the same year, Sarabjot Singh has equally risen once to the spotlight. The 22-year-old shooter teamed up with Bhaker for the 10m Air Pistol mixed event on Tuesday (July 30th) and increased India's medal tally to 2. It also proved to be Sarabjot's first Olympic medal.

Sarabjot was born in Dheen village of Ambala, Haryana to a Sikh Jatt family. The youngster hails from a humble background, given his father being a farmer and his mother homemaker. The Indian shooter tasted his first major success during the Asian Games last year when the trio of Sarabjot, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal beat hosts China to clinch gold in the 10m Air Pistol event.

The same event saw him win silver in the mixed event of 10m Air Pistol event. In the year 2021, Sarabjot won gold in both individual and team events of the World Championships. Two years prior to that, he won gold in the ISSF Junior World Cup.

"There was a lot of pressure" - Sarabjot Singh

Sarabjot Singh, celebrating his first Olympic medal, echoed his sentiments. "It feels great. The game was tough, but we were glad we could do it. There was a lot of pressure, but the crowd was great," he said, as quoted by IANS.

Bhaker and Sarabjot had been all over the South Korea pair of W Lee and YJ Oh from the outset and the latter had a difficult time catching up to the Indian duo. The scoreline eventually stood at 16-10 in India's favour, meaning that they had achieved a 2nd medal in the Olympics.

