Who Is Asha Sobhana? RCB Bowler Who Picked Fifer Against UP Warriorz In WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Asha Sobhana grabbed limelight during her team's thrilling two-run win in WPL 2024 match against UP Warriorz at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 24.

Sobhana scalped five wickets to help RCB kick off their WPL season with a victory. In the 17th over, the 32-year-old completely derailed UP Warriorz's chances of chasing the target of 158 as she turned the game around for Royal Challengers Bangalore by taking three wickets in a single over.

Earlier, Asha Sobhana picked two crucial wickets of Vrinda Dinesh and Tahlia McGrath in the ninth over of UP Warriorz's run-chase. Then, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana brought Asha into attack in the 17th over and picked three wickets of Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire.

Asha Sobhana registered her best WPL figures of 5/22 with an economy rate of 5.5 in her quota of four overs. She was adjudged Player of the Match for her brilliant bowling performance. More, Asha achieved the feat of becoming the first Indian bowler to take five wickets in the history of WPL.

Asha Sobhana's humble background

Asha Sobhana comes from a humble family, with her late father being an auto rickshaw driver in Kerala. Sobhanahails from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

Sobhana was unaware of women's cricket at professional level until she watched former bowler Neetu David playing international cricket on Doordarshan. She picked interest in cricket while studying at Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram.

Coming from humble family background, there were struggle to climb up the ladder but kept her passion for cricket alive. After school, Shobana Asha used to district selections without informing her parents.

Shobana's quick rise through ranks

Sobhana's passion for cricket coupled with her talent for cricket led to getting a break into the team at an early age and rising through the ranks. At the young age of 14, Sobhana played for the state team Kerala at senior level.

Interestingly, late Shane Warne's coach, Terry Jenner spotted Sobhana's talent at the age of 15 while training her at MAC Spin Foundation. Impressed with her bowling, Jenner asked everybody to bowl like her, summing up her exceptional skills.

At the age of 19, Asha Sobhana played Senior Women's T20 Challenger for Kerala. Her career breakthrough came during 2011-12 season of the tournament, where he picked 10 wickets and scored two half-centuries in five matches.

In the following season of Senior Women's T20 Challenger, Sobhana represented Railways and was one of the instrumental players in the team's title win.