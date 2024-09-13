Who Was Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk? World's 'Most Monstrous Bodybuilder' Who Consumed 16500 Calories Per Day Passes Away Aged 36

Belarus' Illia Yefimchyk, widely known as the 'most monstrous body-builder' tragically died at 36 years of age. According to media reports from Belarus and Russia, the bodybuilder allegedly suffered a heart attack on September 6 and fell into a coma as his wife was left with the doctor's statement that his brain had died.
The late athlete had maintained an insane level of discipline that saw him consume a staggering 16500 calories per day. Yefimchyk's diet consisted of seven meals, with five pounds of steak and more than 100 pieces of Sushi. With Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stalone boasting of excellent physique, Yefimchyk reportedly drew inspiration from them and started his journey.
While the late athlete did not participate in professional bodybuilding competitions, he used to share clips of workouts on social media. He also claimed that his ability was to perform 600-pound bench press, a 700-pound deadlift, and 700-pound squats. He reportedly held a 25-inch bicep.
"It’s very heartwarming to realize that I am not left alone in this world" - Illia Yefimchyk's wife
Speaking to a local media, as quoted by NYPost, Yefimchyk's wife revealed that she spent beside him everyday hoping for his full recovery, but the doctor gave her a sad news. She revealed:
"I spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died. I thank everyone for their condolences. It’s very heartwarming to realize that I am not left alone in this world, and so many people have offered me help and support."
