15-Hour Gym Tragedy: Bodybuilder Giuliano Pirone Who Was Left Undiscovered After Collapsing In Shower Dies

Perth bodybuilder Giuliano Pirone, 33, tragically died after spending two weeks on life support following a brain injury sustained at a 24-hour gym. As per the report by abc.net.au, On August 20, Pirone was working out at a gym in Wanneroo when he collapsed in a locked shower cubicle. He remained undiscovered for over 15 hours until his mother reported him missing and police found him by tracking his mobile phone.

Pirone was found lying on the floor of the shower under cold running water. Despite CPR efforts by police and subsequent medical treatment, he never regained consciousness and died at Joondalup hospital. An MRI revealed he had lost brain function, likely due to severely low blood sugar, dropped blood pressure, and possibly a seizure.

Speaking to ABC Radio Perth Giuliano's mother Daniela Pirone said, "I will never look at the Sun, the Moon and the Sky the same way again, the light that shone bright has left me,".

Pirone’s family is calling for increased safety measures at gyms, including more frequent checks and staffed hours. They question how Pirone could have been unnoticed for so long and are advocating for improved gym check-in systems and emergency alarms.

Daniela's daughter Rosa Ostapenko said the gym should also have a more robust check-in and check-out system.

"I think they should implement a check-in, check-out system where if they've been at the gym longer than three hours, there must be an alert of some sort because it's very rare that someone goes to the gym for more than three hours,".

The gym's management offered its "deepest sympathies to Giuliano's family during this difficult time".

"Our thoughts are with them and we pray for a healthy recovery. We have been in contact with those close to Giuliano and we will continue to engage with the family to provide whatever support we can,"

Police have already accessed the CCTV footage and will now prepare a report for the coroner.