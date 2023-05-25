Who is Akash Madhwal, the Mumbai Indians player that scripted an emphatic win over Lucknow Super Giants?

Akash Madhwal, a cricketer from Uttarakhand, showcased an exceptional performance with the ball that left a resounding impact. In the IPL 2023 Eliminator match, Madhwal's incredible bowling skills led Mumbai Indians closer to the grand finale as they triumphed over the Lucknow Super Giants by a whopping 81 runs.

Madhwal's mesmerising bowling display set the Chepauk Stadium ablaze, causing significant trouble for the Lucknow Super Giants during their challenging pursuit of a target of 183 runs. He began his remarkable spell by dismissing Prerak Mankad and then went on to take two consecutive wickets in the 10th over, removing Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran.

Continuing his onslaught, Madhwal also claimed Ravi Bishnoi's and Mohsin Khan's wickets, ultimately achieving the remarkable feat of securing five wickets for just five runs in a mere 3.3 overs. This outstanding performance established him as the uncapped player with the best bowling figures in the history of the IPL. Furthermore, Madhwal became the first player ever to achieve a five-wicket haul in the IPL Playoffs.

Madhwal's involvement with Mumbai Indians

Madhwal joined the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for the injured Suryakumar Yadav in last season's IPL. However, he did not have the opportunity to showcase his skills on the field during that season.

Mumbai Indians retained Madhwal for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh in the subsequent IPL auction. With the introduction of the impact player rules, which have enhanced the entertainment factor and provided more players a chance to shine on the grand T20 stage, the team is eager to utilize his talents effectively.

Although Madhwal's debut against the Punjab Kings was not particularly impressive, with him conceding 30 runs without taking any wickets, he received consistent support and backing from the captain and the team management. This encouragement eventually brought out the best in him. He displayed an impressive performance by claiming a three-wicket haul (3 for 31) against the Gujarat Titans and followed it up with an impressive performance of 4 for 37 in the previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.