'Where I Said You Are Jobless?': LSG Fielding Coach Jhonty Rhodes Involved In Verbal War With Fan On X

Lucknow Super Gaints fielding coach Jhonty Rhodes was involved in a verbal war with a fan on X (formerly Twitter). Rhodes, who has been known for his humble and charming personality, faced a severe backlash from the fans for a tweet that didn't go down well with them.

The incident began from a Tweet from fan who requested Jhonty Rhodes for Lucknow Super Giants jersey. However, to the shock of the fan, the former South African cricketer replied rudely saying, 'go get a life'.

"Brother, get a life. Many thanks for the support, we appreciate it. But wow, come on...." Jhonty Rhodes wrote on X.

The fan began to get a lot of support after the reply from the Jhonty Rhodes. The fan, whose X handle goes by the name 'cricketfreaket', wrote that Rhodes could've replied to his request normally. He clarified that he hadn't intended to spread hate towards Rhodes. He also expressed his disappointment that the coach view supporting one's favourite team as a sign of jobless.

"He could have just replied normally , I tweeted as a fan and I didn't abused or spread hatred anywhere , If I can't tweet for my fav team to reply me , and the team's coach feels cheering for them is being jobless then I lost all the respect for him. Won't cheer for LSG anymore!!"

Jhonty Rhodes replied to the X user's tweet and asked for the proof where he said that Lucknow Super Giants' fan is jobless. He further mentioned that he was spending time with acid attack surviours Sheroes Hangout in Lucknow. He also emphasised that acid attack surviours had to wait for long to get the perpetrators punished for their crime.

"Please tell me where I said you are jobless? Don’t tag me in your countdown, if you don’t want an honest response. I have spent time with acid attack survivors at Sheroes Hangout, here in Lucknow. These incredible young women have to wait between 5-7yrs before the perpetrators of these terrible atrocities even get to court to face justice." Rhodes wrote on X.

"These ladies, I have lots of time for, as they ask for nothing, other than for us to see them as people, who can still contribute to society. They are on day 1500, and still counting, so think about their countdown, before making an issue about yours. However, I am sorry if I offended you." he added.

The fan replied to Jhonty Rhodes' response and revealed that he was replied out of emotions after being hurt by his 'go get a life' tweet. The X user concluded by saying that he has been a big fan of him and apologized for his behaviour.

"I respect you alot sir but I got hurt seeing the response of "go get a life" and the trolls below , so replied in a flood of emotions !! I understand you had no bad intention nor did I had !! I have followed you since long and also have been a great fan of you !! I am Sorry too!!" X user wrote.