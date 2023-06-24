 When Will ICC Release 2023 ODI World Cup Schedule? Details Inside
The details of the release date for the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
World Cup trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to unveil the schedule for the 2023 World Cup set to commence on October 5th in India. Following a long delay reportedly due to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) threats to boycott the tournament, the apex body of the sport will announce the schedule on June 27th in Mumbai, as per media reports.

Given the ongoing conflict between the BCCI and the PCB, the drama surrounding the release of the World Cup schedule has been upsetting fans for a while. The two leading cricket organisations of competing nations have been at odds with one another. The PCB has not yet given their approval for the draught timetable that the ICC has submitted.

Najam Sethi, who stepped down as the chairman of PCB, earlier clarified that they need green signal from their government to tour India. He claimed during a media interaction:

"We have written to the ICC that we can’t give approval or disapproval to this [World Cup schedule]. It’s our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it’s their government that decides when they go to play."

The PCB also raised objections against facing the Indian team in Ahmedabad, citing safety concerns and the high-voltage clash could now be shifted to Chennai. Furthermore, they called for their game against Afghanistan not to have in Chennai due to the spin-friendly nature of the venue. Instead, they have demanded to face Afghanistan in Bengaluru and Australia in Chennai.

India aim to win their first ICC title since 2013:

India, meanwhile, will aim to lift the World Cup on home soil this year. Having lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final to Australia this year, Rohit Sharma and co. will be keen to win the 50-over tournament.

It's worth noting that the Men in Blue lifted the trophy the last time the tournament took place in India. MS Dhoni and co. beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium to lift the coveted crown.

