 ODI World Cup 2023: Massive Fire At Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe Cricket Says 'Qualifier Fixtures Unaffected'
ODI World Cup 2023: Massive Fire At Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe Cricket Says 'Qualifier Fixtures Unaffected'

ODI World Cup 2023: Massive Fire At Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe Cricket Says 'Qualifier Fixtures Unaffected'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
article-image

The a massive fire caught the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Wednesday night. The venue is currently hosting the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifying matches.

A quick response from the fire brigade made sure that no damage was done to the ground despite the fact that the blaze happened very near to it. The ICC security team and Zimbabwe Cricket did an inspection and cleared the venue for further use in the tournament.

After six hours of Zimbabwe's six-wicket win over the Netherlands, flames were visible from the southern end of the ground. The material which caught fire consisted mainly of thatched roofing at Castle Corner, which is generally occupied by Zimbabwe Cricket Supporters Union.

The cause of the fire remains unknown but on an open field with highly combustible material, the blaze grew quickly and a video showed it go as high as trees outside the ground and reach near the stands.

Authorities were promptly notified due to the Harare Sports Club's proximity to Zimbabwe House, an important government structure. Before the fire could engulf the stands, it was extinguished.

Zimbabwe Cricket later issued a statement acknowledging the fire incident but also confirmed that Thursday's fixture at Harare Sports Club will not be affected and will proceed as scheduled.

article-image

