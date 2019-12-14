When Kuldeep Yadav took a hat-trick against Australia

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav turned 25 today. On Saturday, wishes started to pour in for the spin bowler. Even, BCCI wished Kuldeep with a throwback video of his hat-trick against Australia at the Eden Gardens.
BCCI took to Twitter to wish Yadav and wrote "Happy Birthday Kuldeep Yadav. Here's a throwback to his hat-trick against Australia at the Eden Gardens."
On September 21, 2017, Kuldeep Yadav joined an elite list of Indian cricketers to pick a hat-trick in international cricket. Kuldeep Yadav bagged a hat-trick as India rode a dominant bowling performance to restrict Australia to 202 and win the second One Day International (ODI) by 50 runs at the Eden Gardens.
In three successive deliveries, Kuldeep (3/54) took the wickets of Mathew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins in the 33rd over to become the second bowler in limited overs cricket to script a hat-trick at this venue and only the third Indian to record the rare feat in 50 overs cricket.
