When Kuldeep Yadav took a hat-trick against Australia

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav turned 25 today. On Saturday, wishes started to pour in for the spin bowler. Even, BCCI wished Kuldeep with a throwback video of his hat-trick against Australia at the Eden Gardens.

BCCI took to Twitter to wish Yadav and wrote "Happy Birthday Kuldeep Yadav. Here's a throwback to his hat-trick against Australia at the Eden Gardens."