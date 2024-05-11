'What's Wrong With This Pakistan Team?': Shocked Waqar Younis Slams Babar Azam & Co After 1st T20I Defeat vs Ireland

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis could not believe what he saw on the field from Babar Azam and Co as they lost the first T20I against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Babar's 57 and 45 runs from opener Saim Ayub helped Pakistan post a competitive 182 for 5 on the board but their bowlers failed to defend the total as Andrew Balbirnie's 77 saw the Irish home in the final over with 5 wickets and 1 balls to spare.

Harry Tector (36) and George Dockrell (24) also played crucial knocks for the Irish. This was their first ever win in the shortest format against Pakistan in 2 T20Is.

Ireland's last international win over Pakistan came 17 years ago in the 2007 ODI World Cup during the group stage.

The latest defeat left the entire Pakistan cricketing fraternity in shock with many taking to social media to slam the team's performance, Waqar Younis being one of them.

"Are you serious. #PAKvIRE What’s wrong with this Pakistan team ???Congratulations #TeamIreland," Younis tweeted.

Pakistan's busy itinerary

Pakistan have two more games left in the series to fix the chinks in the armour, especially in the fielding department.

They need to go back to the drawing board, address the issues, and do some soul-searching because the T20 World Cup 2024 is fast approaching.

The Men in Green will play two more T20Is vs Ireland before travelling to England for a series of 4 T20Is. They will then face hosts USA in their first match of the World Cup in Dallas on June 6.