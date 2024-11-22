 'What the F***k' Is This Decision?: Robin Uthappa Calls BGT 2025 A 'Joke' After KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal
'What the F***k' Is This Decision?: Robin Uthappa Calls BGT 2025 A 'Joke' After KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal

'What the F***k' Is This Decision?: Robin Uthappa Calls BGT 2025 A 'Joke' After KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal

Despite lack of clear evidence, KL Rahul had to go back to the pavilion

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa slammed the third umpire and his decision following the controversial decision of KL Rahul. Rahul was given out by the third umpire in the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy despite there being no conclusive proof of him being out. Uthappa took to X to vent out his frustration he wrote, “What the F@&* is this decision???? This is a joke! #BGT2025.” 

KL Rahul's controversial dismissal

The incident happened when Rahul was batting on 26 runs off 74 balls with India already losing three wickets. Facing Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul seemed to have edged a deliver behind the stumps, into the hands of Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey. But, the on-field umpire was unmoved. Australia then decided to review.

In the video, a decent gap between the bat and the ball could be seen as the delivery was passing the bat. However, the gap was reduced in the next frame as the snicko meter showed a spike. The third umpire found replay conclusive enough to overturn the on-field umpire's decision.

'What the F***k' Is This Decision?: Robin Uthappa Calls BGT 2025 A 'Joke' After KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal
'What the F***k' Is This Decision?: Robin Uthappa Calls BGT 2025 A 'Joke' After KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal
Why Is Weight Loss A long & Difficult Process? Scientists Discover Fat Cells Have 'Memory' Of Obesity; Know More
Why Is Weight Loss A long & Difficult Process? Scientists Discover Fat Cells Have 'Memory' Of Obesity; Know More
After Karnataka, Haryana Sees ₹1.2 Cr-Worth Land Rover Defender Taxi On Roads; Video Of Luxury Car With Yellow Number Plate Goes Viral
After Karnataka, Haryana Sees ₹1.2 Cr-Worth Land Rover Defender Taxi On Roads; Video Of Luxury Car With Yellow Number Plate Goes Viral
Ex-NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Moves Bombay HC Seeking CBI Probe Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik
Ex-NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Moves Bombay HC Seeking CBI Probe Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik

Replays showed that the bat had hit the pad, which could've produced the snicko spike, but the third umpire didn't go for a parallel frame, showing the ball passing the bat and the bat hitting the pad.

Matthew Hayden, Aakash Chopra react to KL Rahul's dismissal

Ex-Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden, who was commentating looked perplexed with the decision. He was heard saying, "His pad and bat are not together at that point of time (when the ball passes the bat). It's after the ball passes the edge."

"Does snicko pick up the sound of the bat hitting the pad? We are assuming that is the outside edge of the bat, but that may not be the case,"

Aakash Chopra in his tweet wrote," Front on angle not available at the time of interception??? On-field umpire’s decision not-out. Was there conclusive evidence to overturn the decision? Bat hit the pad for sure…visible confirmation…then why not two spikes on the Ultra-Edge? Ridiculous umpiring from the box"

