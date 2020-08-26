What is a burofax? Why did Messi use it to tell Barcelona about his wish to leave?

After nearly two decades at the club, Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona that he wants to leave, having grown unhappy with a trophyless season which also ended with a humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

With dozens of titles, hundreds of goals and countless records, Lionel Messi’s spectacular career at Barcelona could be coming to an abrupt end.

The divorce may turn ugly, too.

The club confirmed that Messi's decision to leave was received via a burofax.

So, what exactly is a burofax?

A burofax is a service, popular in Spain, which is used to dispatch a secured document that will be recognised in a court or by a third party. A burofax is used to get a response to a complaint or a claim.

The content in the burofax is certified and can serve as evidence before public administrations and courts.

A burofax records certain situation that may lead to potential misunderstandings if no clarification is received.