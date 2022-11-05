What happened between Shahid Afridi and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee? Here's why #ZehrilaAfridi is trending

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi | File Photo

Former Pakistan all rounder Shahid Afridi has been trending on social media with the hashtag #ZehrilaAfridi after a video of some Pakistani cricketers making fun of a meeting between Shahid Afridi and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is making the rounds of social media.

In the video, former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis can be seen recalling the moment when Shahid Afridi embarrassed Vajpayee while shaking hands with him.

This issue first came up in 1999 during a meeting between the Pakistani cricket team and then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Afridi was seen shaking hands with every Pakistani player.

Waqar Younis sid that 19-year-old Shahid Afridi was also a member of the Pakistani team.

Afridi told Waqar Younis that when people shake hands, they do so lightly, but when he shook hands with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he did so firmly, causing him to scream in pain. When he said this, Waqar Younis and the other ex-players in the studio started laughing.

Indian fans were furious and complained about the animosity of Pakistani players after the video of this incident went viral on social media. Following the virality of this video, Indians became incensed. “@SAfridiOfficial you insulted our nation pride and PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. We know you are the son of terrorist country!! If we want there will be no Pakistan #ZehrilaAfridi”

In the T20 World Cup being held in Australia, the Indian team, which is presently dominating its group, must overcome Zimbabwe in order to advance. But the team from Pakistan has no influence whatsoever over their fate.

While it is anticipated that either India or South Africa would lose their matches, Pakistan's cricket team must first defeat Bangladesh in order to advance to the semifinals. In the event that South Africa's match is postponed due to bad weather, Pakistan's team will still advance to the semifinals with a victory.