'What A Match!': Netizens React After Spotting John Cena At The WWE Wrestle Mania

Just like the entry of MS Dhoni on the cricket pitch and the first appearance of Shah Rukh Khan on the cinema screen often result in cheer, spotting professional wrestler's at the recent WWE Wrestle Mania added a different feel to the match.

WWE fans who have heard chatter about their all-time favourite wrestler and actor were excited to see him take to the wrestling ring this April. Stunned by his unexpected entry and his presence at the sports event alongside Randy Orton and CM Punk, the internet was super impressed. They said, "The reunion of John Cena, Randy Orton, and CM Punk wasn't on my 2024 bingo card. WHAT A MOMENT."

The reunion of John Cena, Randy Orton, and CM Punk wasn't on my 2024 bingo card. WHAT A MOMENT ♥️ #WrestleMania

Talking of the sport, John Cena entered the ring after Cody defeated Roman and was celebrating his own victory at the ring. Within seconds he looked outside in ashtonishment only to see John Cena's spectacular entry with a loud roar of noise from the audience. He was seen running into the area with his "Never give up" t-shirt.

No sooner, there was an unexpected moment that people witnessed with joy. It was none other than the professional wrestler jumping into the ring by throwing off his t-shirt towards the crowd. The match intensified and became more memorable with his remarkable play. "Definitely didn't see this coming," said netizens.

John Cena at the #RawAfterMania !! Definitely didn't see this coming 🤝🏻🔥 although really really hope he's not just back to put over others.

Cody Rhodes got assistance from Cena and The Undertaker in the game, making him undoubtedly achieve success in a historic way. This made the last few minutes of WWE Wrestle Mania thrilling.

Even hours after the match concluded, netizens can't really get over it. Social media is full of posts in this regard. Notably, thousands of posts running in relevance to WWE Wrestle Mania are trending on X. It shows fans sharing amazing instances from the big night and expressing their thoughts about it.

JOHN CENA SHOWS UP AND HELPS AWESOME TRUTH BEAT JUDGEMENT DAY



THIS RAW AFTER MANIA IS HITTING LIKE CRACK #WWERAW

Also, people reacted to the moment when the ace wrestler went to the ring to face The Rock.

I never expected to see John Cena and The Rock having a face-off in the ring in 2024.



This was definitely the HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT 🔥



#WrestleMania

"I never expected to see John Cena and The Rock having a face-off in the ring in 2024. This was definitely the HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT," said X users while adding the iconic lines, "What a match!" "Possibly the greatest 5 minutes in WWE history," read another post.