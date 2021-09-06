What a comeback!: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and others laud Virat Kohli's team after stunning win against England at Oval

India pulled off a sensational 157-run win in the fourth Test against England, only their second-ever at The Oval and first at the venue after 1971, to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. This is also only the second time in history -- after 1986 -- that India have won two Tests on one tour of England.

They had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's last month.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav stepped up while Ravindra Jadeja succeeded pitching the ball into the rough consistently as India sealed a famous win from behind yet again after conceding a 99-run lead in the first innings.

Reacting to this marvellous win over the hosts, vetran cricketers namely Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer and others lauded Team India's efforts.

Here's a look at the reaction of the cricket stalwarts:

What a comeback! 🇮🇳👏🏻



The boys just kept bouncing back after every setback. What a way to stamp authority on the last day when England were 77/0. Way to go guys!



Let’s make it 3-1. 😀#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/tHjrtE5Bo8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 6, 2021

Comeback karke consistently jeetne waale ko #TeamIndia kehte hain.



So proud of this Team #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cEJUvLvpeX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2021

Virender Sehwag wrote, "Comeback karke consistently jeetne waale ko #TeamIndia kehte hain."

Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 6, 2021

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:39 PM IST