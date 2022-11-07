'We've to give 100 per cent': Babar Azam's stirring speech after Pakistan stormed into semis goes viral, watch

Pakistan marched into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after finishing second in Group 2 on Sunday.

The Babar Azam-led will now face Group 1 table-toppers New Zealand in the first semifinals at the Sydney Cricket Gorund on Wednesday.

Poor start

Pakistan cricket team got off to a bad start in the tournament. But, the Netherlands pulled off a major upset by beating South Africa. After that, the Pakistan team secured a place in the semifinals by defeating Bangladesh in the match held on Sunday.

Following their win, Babar gave a stirring speech to his teammates, which went viral on social media.

In the video, Babar Azam is seen saying, ‘Faith has come. We have a light. We have met expectations. We were excited, but we didn’t show it. We have to give 100 per cent effort, whatever we want. The way we have played as a team in the last two games is the way we have to go. This should be kept constant. Whatever comes to his hands, comes to an end.

Mohammad Haris praised

Babar heaped praise on Mohammad Haris. "Harry, the way you played is fantastic. Small things will give you confidence. When you finish the match, your confidence level will be different. We too went through this thing. We were also told by the seniors that after the match is over, the confidence level will increase. Then the next match you play is different because you have confidence. The bowlers too did great.

This video of Babar was shared by ICC's Twitter account.

"We have to give our 100% effort no matter what”



Pakistan captain Babar Azam inspiring and praising his team after the crucial #T20WorldCup win against Bangladesh 🙌



📽️: @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/K9s85VtWGo — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2022