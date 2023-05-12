West Indies name squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers

West Indies skipper Shai Hope. | (Credits: Twitter)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced the squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The eight-team tournament will be hosted by Zimbabwe and West Indies are vying to secure one of the two spots in the main tournament set to take place in India later this year.

Ahead of the qualifiers, the Caribbean team will also partake in three-game ODI series in Sharjah. The selection committee also named the squad for the matches to be played on June 5th, 7th, and 9th, as they will be part of the preparations for the qualifiers.

All-rounders Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie have been recalled to the 15-man squad. The squad for the three ODIs against UAE in Sharjah has four uncapped players in left-handed batter Alick Athanaze, as well as allrounders Kavem Hodge, Dominic Drakes, and Akeem Jordan.

Chief Selector Desmond Haynes justified the selections of Paul and Motie stating, as quoted in the official website:

"Paul is a three-dimensional player, who can bowl the new ball effectively, he’s dynamic in the outfield and he can also make vital runs. He is now fully recovered from injury and with his skill-set we see him as a potential match-winner for us. Motie was excellent in the Test matches in the Zimbabwe earlier this year, where he took 19 wickets, and we anticipate similar conditions for the qualifiers. We believe he will again relish the chance to bowl in those conditions. He is also a capable batsman and good in the outfield."

The former opener thinks the two-time champions can take confidence from their 1-1 result against the Proteas and seal their place in the main draw in India.

"The team played well in South Africa earlier this year, when we drew the ODI Series 1-1 under the new captain. We were encouraged by that display and we expect them to continue to grow and create that synergy. We see this as a crucial tournament as we look to secure one of the two places left in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Therefore, we have selected a balanced team which we believe is well equipped to get the job done in the conditions we anticipate in Zimbabwe."

West Indies squad for UAE ODIs:

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannick Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymond Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas.

West Indies squad for the qualifiers:

Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannick Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.